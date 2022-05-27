Former Wipro exec’s Dallas Venture Capital to raise $50-million funding for India startups

Dallas Venture Capital (DVC), floated by serial entrepreneur Dayakar Puskoor and former Wipro chief executive Abidali Neemuchwala, plans to raise $50 million for Indian startups as it closed its second fund worth $80 million in the US.

The Dallas-based venture capital (VC) firm said it has already raised $20 million of the $50 million for its DVC India Fund-1 from local investors. The VC will invest in Indian companies also through its US fund, along with DVC India Fund-1, the company said.

DVC’s US fund, early-stage B2B (business-to-business) SaaS (software-as-a-service) Fund II, will be one of the largest funds to operate out of Dallas, the VC firm said, adding that the fund was oversubscribed as its initial target was $75 million. DVC plans to invest about $130 million in enterprise focused B2B SaaS startups over the next four to five years through both these funds in the US and India, the VC said.

"We are overwhelmed by the response to our DVC Fund II and particularly pleased with the recognition as a cross-border VC by our investors as they benefit from the startup revolution that is taking place in India,” said Puskoor, Managing Director of DVC.

“The extensive due diligence performed by our strategic investors has sharpened our investment thesis. The continued guidance of our strategic investors and advisors are going to help us create differentiated value for our portfolio companies,” Puskoor added.

DVC invests in early-and-growth-stage companies in the B2B SaaS sector focused on leveraging deep tech in the areas of cloud, AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning), XR (extended reality), data, and other emerging technologies with infrastructure software or industry vertical focus, the company said.

DVC’s team has invested in 27 startups which include companies across the US and India with nine successful exits over the last decade. Some of DVC’s portfolio companies include HyperVerge and Corestack.

DVC has started deploying its funds and has already invested in four startups, in the US and India including Lucy.ai, Rollick, Citylitics, and Disprz. DVC said it has a healthy pipeline of companies and it plans to, on average, invest in one company per quarter for a total of approximately 20-25 companies over the next five years.

“The completion of fundraise of US Fund II, which is a co-investing partner for DVC India Fund, is a significant milestone in DVC’s journey. We are confident that both the funds, which are truly cross-border in nature, will emerge as significant contributors to the growth of Indian SaaS startups,” said Shyam Penumaka, Partner at DVC.

“Currently, the focus of DVC India Fund is on raising the remaining capital from institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth individuals keen on participating in the flourishing Indian deep technology B2B SaaS sector,” Penumaka added .

DVC said its typical investment stage is post-product market fit, and its initial capital is focused on enabling the startups to scale through its DVC Advantage Program. DVC India Fund has made investments in the enterprise skilling startup, Disprz, and Anti-Money Laundering startup, IntelleWings.

The DVC Advantage is focused on startups’ needs in multiple areas such as product and technology strategy, executive mentorship, corporate governance, business development, and talent acquisition. DVC is committed to helping portfolio companies transform their growth journey by providing strategic guidance across product, domain, strategy, customer success and growth, or financial specific matters.

“We partner with our portfolio companies as mentors offering strategic guidance during the most important phase of the startup’s journey to accelerate their revenues from $1 million to beyond $10 million through our time tested and honed DVC Advantage program leveraging our network of venture partners and advisors,” said Neemuchwala Co-founder and Director of DVC.

“Our experience and familiarity with both US and India enable us to bring exceptional operational and growth strategies to our portfolio companies,” Neemuchwala added.