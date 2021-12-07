Former Nazara CTO joins health-tech startup Reset Tech as cofounder & CTO

Vamsi Talasila will spearhead the company's product and tech initiatives, and will also be actively involved in leadership and decision making.

Former Nazara Technologies chief technology officer Vamsi Talasila has joined health-tech startup Reset Tech (K&L Wellness Technology) as co-founder and CTO.

In this role, Talasila will spearhead the company's product and tech initiatives. He will also be actively involved in leadership and decision making along with the other co-founders Karan Talreja and Luke Coutinho.

At Nazara Technologies, Talasila was involved in building the company's technology platforms for various gaming services and strategising its digital initiatives during his nearly 10-year stint at the company. This includes building the gaming firm's freemium game-developer platform, content management platform, global subscription platform and Nazara Game Wrapper among others.

Talasila has also had leadership roles at firms such as Contec Global, Telesoft Neutek, Tata Teleservices and XIUS among others.

Reset Tech is building an AI-based health-tech platform that will provide therapeutic solutions to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and Asthma using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation.

"With Covid, I saw a great opportunity and potential in the health sector. I want to use the power of technological innovation to solve real-world health problems and in turn create a high growth trajectory in the health-tech ecosystem" Talasila said.

Talasila said he will work closely with knowledge partners such as Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) to blend their research in therapeutic diseases with their technology to provide holistic health solutions to their customers.

The upcoming platform will use technologies such as deep machine learning, computer vision and artificial intelligence in areas such as cognitive behaviour therapy, emotion recognition and pose estimation among others, he said.

"Vamsi’s vast experience in product innovation and corporate strategy makes him the right fit for the position. Furthermore, his technological prowess will provide a definite impetus to the brand, enabling us in achieving our vision of becoming a leading name in the health-tech space" said Reset Tech co-founder Karan Talreja.

Talreja started the Mumbai-based startup with Luke Coutinho, a renowned holistic lifestyle coach in the field of integrative and lifestyle medicine. The duo also run a health and fitness brand called RESET Life out of Mumbai and Bengaluru.