Former Apple exec raises $88 million for startups, entrepreneurs who can excel despite coronavirus pandemic

Pascal Cagni, the former head of Apple in Europe, has raised 80 million euros (approx. $88 million) to fund startups and entrepreneurs who “prove they can survive and excel in the age of the coronavirus”.

Cagni believes that some startups and companies will thrive after the pandemic and he is keen on capitalising on their success. He will disburse funds through his venture firm C4 Ventures and may put startup founders in contact with Apple, but this would be “very, very rare” as he will “never abuse that,” CNBC reported.

He founded C4 Ventures within months of leaving Apple in 2012 but began full operations in 2014. The fund now backs over 30 companies in the commerce, hardware and digital media space with investments worth 3-4 million euros ($3.4 million) each.

Speaking to the broadcaster, Cagni said they felt “confident” to go as “planned, raise and deploy capital during this period.” He said the philosophy for investing in companies was to know the people running them.

“I’m asking them ... where do you come from? What drives you? You need to understand the history of the people,” he stated.

With 30 years of experience in business, Cagni has had his fair share of failures, i.e. consumer robotics company Anki which raised $200 million before its bubble burst. Successes include thermostat company Nest and artificial intelligence (AI) chip company Graphcore, the former of which was bought by Google for $3.2 billion, while the latter is valued at over $2 billion.

Cagni’s former Apple colleague Raphael Crouan has also been brought on board for business development at C4 Ventures. Crouan will draw on Apple’s “amount of methodology” and “rigorous processes”.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Europe’s startup space is heating up and there are bigger players than C4 on the scene. Accel Partners, Balderton Capital and Index Ventures raised billions for promising startups, while Israeli-based OurCrowd announced a $100 million Pandemic Innovation Fund targeted at backing startups working on tech solutions for COVID-19, future pandemics, social distancing, virtual learning and remote working.



