Foodpanda kickstarts its food campaign, aims to increase order volume by 10x

Foodpanda, a food delivery platform, announced the launch of its food campaign called The Crave Party for its users across top-priority markets.

With the food campaign, the company aims to increase order volume by 10x. It will hire around 60,000 delivery riders in the next two months to meet the demands of the campaign.

The campaign will start on August 29 with the price of desserts around Rs 9 to biryani starting at Rs 79. The users can avail these prices with no minimum order value.

“There is nothing more unifying than the love for food and we want to embody that on our platform. Through the most popular categories like desserts, snacks, biryani, etc., we intend to provide our customers with the best food experiences on the platform. At the same time, we aim to establish long-term relationships with our partner restaurants by introducing such compelling propositions. On the technical and logistical fronts, we aim to hire the right set of people needed, leverage Ola’s prowess and ensure that the last mile is covered with a strong customer support,” said Pranay Jivrajka, CEO, Foodpanda.

The campaign will witness an integration with Ola assets and properties. It will also reach out to Ola customer base for maximum impact.