App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Mar 06, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Foodpanda hires Gautam Balijepalli as strategy head

An alumnus of IIT Madras and London Business School, Balijepalli joins the team with a strong entrepreneurial background having co-founded CartPerk Technologies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over two months after being acquired by ride hailing firm Ola, Foodpanda has strengthened its leadership team and has hired Gautam Balijepalli as the head of strategy.

Balijepalli was earlier a venture capital investor at Ojas Ventures.

"This newly created role at Foodpanda is envisioned to effectively synergise with the food tech ecosystem for a unified approach towards creating the best in class offerings for partner restaurants and consumers," the company said in a statement.

An alumnus of IIT Madras and London Business School, Balijepalli  joins the team with a strong entrepreneurial background having co-founded CartPerk Technologies. He has also been an investor in a food startup, WarmOven.

related news

"With Gautam coming on board, we intend to bring pertinent changes in our strategic direction and create the right intervention points for the industry to innovate and grow. His professional experience and industry knowledge will be great sources of insights for the goals we have set out to achieve for restaurant partners, delivery riders and consumers,"  said Pranay Jivrajka, CEO, Foodpanda India.

Foodpanda aims to capitalize on the growth opportunities through deep partnerships with key restaurants and cloud kitchens and by expanding its delivery network. With recent funds allocation, Foodpanda is working on building a seamless experience for all its stakeholders - partner restaurants, riders, and end consumers – and creating a significant long-term business value.

"The food tech industry is rapidly changing globally. With 1.3 billion people and only 2 percent of total food orders placed online, India is a market with massive potential. With that context, leveraging best practices will be our top priority to create value for all stakeholders, including consumers and restaurant partners," said Balijepalli.

Ola acquired Foodpanda's India business from Germany-based Delivery Hero Group in exchange of its stock in December and also committed a fund infusion of Rs 1,300 crore.

Foodpanda currently claims to be having menus from over 20,000 restaurants across over 150 cities in India.

tags #Food Tech #Foodpanda #Ola #Startup

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC