Foodpanda acquires Holachef to launch own brand of food products

Moneycontrol News

Foodpanda has acquired Mumbai-based food-tech venture Holachef to help it enter the cloud kitchen space.

The companies did not disclose the size of the deal which will allow Foodpanda to launch its own brand of food products.

"We have been able to bring an enhanced experience for millions of customers over the past year. We aim to build India’s largest cloud kitchen network that will be a major step in further elevating the food experience for our customers," said Pranay Jivrajka, CEO of Foodpanda India

As part of the acquisition, Foodpanda will take over Holachef’s business including its kitchens, equipment, as well as bring onboard the company’s employees. Holachef’s founders are set to join Foodpanda’s leadership team.

Foodpanda which is owned by cab aggregator Ola plans to invest Rs 400 crore in the India market to strengthen its network.

The company claims to be processing over 300,000 orders a day from 25,000 restaurant partners and 125,000 delivery partners.

Foodpanda competes with Bengaluru-based Swiggy which has raised two simultaneous funding rounds this year. In June, Swiggy announced a fundraising of $210 million led by existing investor Naspers and new investor DST Global. This round happened barely three months after the company raised $100 million from Naspers and Meituan-Dianping.