App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Foodpanda acquires Holachef to launch own brand of food products

The companies did not disclose the size of the deal which will allow Foodpanda to launch its own brand of food products.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Foodpanda has acquired Mumbai-based food-tech venture Holachef to help it enter the cloud kitchen space.

The companies did not disclose the size of the deal which will allow Foodpanda to launch its own brand of food products.

"We have been able to bring an enhanced experience for millions of customers over the past year. We aim to build India’s largest cloud kitchen network that will be a major step in further elevating the food experience for our customers," said Pranay Jivrajka, CEO of Foodpanda India

As part of the acquisition, Foodpanda will take over Holachef’s business including its kitchens, equipment, as well as bring onboard the company’s employees. Holachef’s founders are set to join Foodpanda’s leadership team.

Foodpanda which is owned by cab aggregator Ola plans to invest Rs 400 crore in the India market to strengthen its network.

The company claims to be processing over 300,000 orders a day from 25,000 restaurant partners and 125,000 delivery partners.

Foodpanda competes with Bengaluru-based Swiggy which has raised two simultaneous funding rounds this year. In June, Swiggy announced a fundraising of $210 million led by existing investor Naspers and new investor DST Global. This round happened barely three months after the company raised $100 million from Naspers and Meituan-Dianping.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 06:04 pm

tags #Food Tech #Foodpanda #HolaChef #Swiggy

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.