FM Nirmala Sitharaman interview: No funding winter, funds waiting to see more innovative startups

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

Funding to Indian startups slumped to a 63-month low in January amid rising macroeconomic uncertainties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said funds are waiting to see more innovative startups from India and there is no scarcity of funding.

In an exclusive interview to Network 18 on February 3, the minister said, “I think the funding is always waiting to see more innovative startups. It’s not as if there is a funding winter or scarcity of funds.”

Her comments even as private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding to Indian startups slumped to a 63-month low in January amid rising macroeconomic uncertainties, a trend that can continue at least in the first half of 2023.

Indian startups raised $630 million in January from PE/VC investors across 121 deals, the lowest by value since September 2017, according to data shared by Venture Intelligence with Moneycontrol. In September 2017, startups raised $148.3 million across 39 deals, the data showed.