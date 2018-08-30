Flying taxis in next 5 years? Uber shortlists India in hunt for launch cities

Uber Elevate on Thursday shortlisted five countries that could be home to the first international city to have Uber Air within the next five years.

In addition to this, the company also announced plans to experiment with drone delivery for Uber Eats and demonstrated how potential Uber Air routes in Asia-Pacific cities could complement local transportation.

The five shortlisted countries are Japan, India, Australia, Brazil and France. Uber customers in launch cities will be able to push a button and get a flight on demand.

To enable this, Uber has assembled a network of partners that includes vehicle manufacturers, real estate developers and technology developers, among others.

Dallas and Los Angeles were previously announced as the first two US launch cities, and at the second annual Uber Elevate Summit in May, Uber announced it was seeking an international city as a third partner.

"We want to thank the attendees of the Expo who got a first peek at Uber Eats delivered by drones, potential future routes where Uber Air will fly people across cities in the Asia Pacific region, and many other ways Uber is creating a new future of truly multimodal transportation," said Eric Allison, Head of Uber Aviation Programs.

The Uber Elevate team is now inviting conversations with stakeholders across major cities in these countries and will announce the chosen Uber Air international city within the next six months.

The company has released first looks of possible future Uber Air routes for Delhi, Tokyo, Mumbai, Seoul, Sydney, and Taipei.