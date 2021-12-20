Flo Mobility bags funding from Blume Founders Fund, DevX Founders Fund, others

Flo Mobility founders Manesh Jain (left) and Mohan Kumar.

Flo Mobility, a vision-based autonomous technology company, has raised $400,000 from DevX Venture Fund, Venture Garage Angels, Blume Founders Fund and other marquee angels.

Founded in 2019 by Manesh Jain and Mohan Kumar, Flo Mobility aims to build a platform that can bring autonomous capabilities to vehicles across industries and form factors. The startup said it is deploying its stack on a range of vehicles like electric scooters, delivery bots, agri-weeders, surveillance bots, golf carts, and lawnmowers among others.

Flo Mobility plans to use the funds raised for its expansion in India and foray into markets such as the United States, Middle East, Europe and East Asia. It will also be used to strengthen the company's technology, product and engineering teams.

Jain said the firm will be further deepening its research on vision-based perception, low latency remote operations and proprietary Flo operating system. "Autonomous tech is finding its way around multiple applications and I believe our platform-centric approach and subscription-based pricing will pave the way to build a multi-billion-dollar business," he noted.

"Smart solutions for the autonomy-as-a-service are the future and given Flo Mobility’s deep understanding and tech capabilities, I am confident that their offerings will find many takers. Going forward we strongly anticipate a massive impact on the sector, given the game-changing proposition that Flo Mobility’s offerings have" said Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-founder and chief growth officer, DevX.

DevX Venture Fund is part of Gujarat-based co-working and managed office space provider DevX Co-working & Accelerator. It currently has a portfolio of over eight early-stage startups in areas such as Fintech, SaaS, Healthcare, PropTech, AgriTech and DeepTech. The firm said it also helps startups with rapid scaling through their existing network, strategy support and follow-on fundraising.

"What intrigued us was Flo Mobility's focus on low-end autonomy. We believe there could be a leap in the adoption of autonomous technology - Flo Mobility's tech stack can be used to convert a large range of vehicles to autonomous vehicles (like golf carts, e-scooters, Agri equipment, lawnmowers) at a significantly lower cost," said Sarita Raichura of Blume Founders Fund.