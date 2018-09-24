Flipkart’s Big Billion sale to start from October 10

This is the company's first Big Billion Days sale after getting acquired by global retail giant Walmart earlier this year.
E-commerce retailer Flipkart, on September 24, said that it will start the fifth edition of The Big Billion Days from October 10.
The company has partnered with celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli and others to endorse the sale festival.
The festive sale will offer various payment offers such as no cost EMI, debit card EMIs and cardless credit with credit line up to Rs 60,000.
The company will also offer three hours of exclusive early access to the sale to Flipkart Plus members and cashback offers for PhonePe users.
The two companies have not made any announcement on the numbers expected during this festive season.
Flipkart currently has a customer base of 100 million users and over 1 lakh registered sellers on its platform. It offers over 80 million products across 80 categories including smartphones, books, consumer electronics, furniture, among others.