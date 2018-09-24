Flipkart’s Big Billion sale to start from October 10





E-commerce retailer Flipkart, on September 24, said that it will start the fifth edition of The Big Billion Days from October 10.

The company has partnered with celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli and others to endorse the sale festival.

The festive sale will offer various payment offers such as no cost EMI, debit card EMIs and cardless credit with credit line up to Rs 60,000.

The company will also offer three hours of exclusive early access to the sale to Flipkart Plus members and cashback offers for PhonePe users.

This is the company's first Big Billion Days sale after getting acquired by global retail giant Walmart earlier this year.



The company which locked horns with rival Amazon in 2017, claimed that it generated 70 percent of the overall festive season's online sales . Amazon debunked the claim, calling it 'poorly informed and speculative reports'. Amazon which also runs its festive sale called The Great Indian Festival last year claimed that it remained the largest marketplace in India.





The two companies have not made any announcement on the numbers expected during this festive season. Flipkart currently has a customer base of 100 million users and over 1 lakh registered sellers on its platform. It offers over 80 million products across 80 categories including smartphones, books, consumer electronics, furniture, among others.



“The Big Billion Days has become India’s most anticipated event, one that marks the beginning of India’s festive season and sets the bar for what follows. This year marks the fifth edition of TBBD and we are focused on making it the biggest and best one yet,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart in a statement.