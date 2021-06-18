Flipkart starts presenting its case in Karnataka HC's division bench; hearing to continue on June 21

Amazon's counsel also asked for his matter to be tagged along with Flipkart's appeal.

Walmart-owned Flipkart started presenting its case before a division bench of the Karnataka High Court, challenging a single-judge order which allowed a probe related to unfair trade practices against the e-commerce giant.

Appearing for Flipkart, senior counsel Harish Salve argued that being a marketplace, Flipkart will not fall within the scope of Section 3(4). According to sources, he said Flipkart was not part of the production chain adding that there cannot be a vertical agreement with the seller.

Marketplaces are alleged to be having a preferred vendor model which favours a select set of merchants.

The matter was heard by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy. The hearing will continue on June 21.

On June 16, Flipkart, along with Amazon, had challenged last week's judgement, which was pronounced by Justice PS Dinesh Kumar. The order allowed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to continue its investigation against the two marketplaces under Section 3 of the Competition Act, which deals with anti-competitive agreements.

The issue dates back to October 2019 when the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), a group representing small and medium business owners in the national capital, submitted a plea to the CCI against the country's two biggest e-commerce players, accusing them of anti-competitive practices, predatory pricing and preferential treatment of sellers among others.

DVM filed the complaints under Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act.

The CCI passed an order in January 2020, based on the information submitted by DVM under Section 3, directing the director-general to conduct a probe.

This order was challenged by Amazon through a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court in February 2020. The high court put the CCI’s investigation on hold the same month.

After months of hearing, the High Court had dismissed the writ petition on June 11.