Nearly 5,000 of Flipkart's senior staff won’t get any pay hike this year

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

At a time when tech companies are cutting costs to increase their profitability, e-commerce major Flipkart has decided to restrict annual increment of salaries to only 70 percent of its employees, which means that around 5,000 of its senior staff won’t get any hikes this year.

It was communicated to employees through an email on February 22 that those who are at Grade 10 and above levels won't get any hikes. However, bonus payouts and employee stock option allotments are on track as planned for the employees of the Walmart-owned company, according to a person aware of the developments.

While the company’s annual appraisals have been completed, the increments are due to kick in from April 1.

“Given the current macroeconomic situation, we want to be prudent in managing our resources while keeping our employees’ best interests in mind. In line with this, about 70 percent of our employee base will continue to get an increase in their compensation,” Flipkart said in a statement.