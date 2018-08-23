App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart receives Rs 260 crore from Bennett Coleman

BCCL which also publishes The Times of India newspaper, has invested this money in exchange for Class B equity shares in Flipkart.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay

Priyanka Sahay

Moneycontrol News 

Walmart-backed Flipkart has received Rs 260 crore from Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd (BCCL), according to documents filed with the registrar of companies. BCCL which also publishes The Times of India newspaper invested this money in exchange for Class B equity shares in Flipkart.

Flipkart had reportedly sold the stake to BCCL last year for cash and advertising space in the latter’s media properties.

Flipkart had received Rs 26 crore last year as an advance at the time of issuance of the said warrants. The balance Rs 234 crore has been received by the company in two tranches on Aug 18 and 20, said the documents that have been sourced from PaperVC.

Walmart completed the acquisition of 77 percent in online retailer Flipkart for $16 billion last week. The deal valued Flipkart at $20.8 billion. Walmart is also expected to be investing $2 billion directly by infusing fresh equity in the Bengaluru-based company.

Walmart’s foray into India’s online retail space has set the stage for an American business war against Amazon.com Inc in the world’s fifth largest economy.

Flipkart did not immediately respond to an email seeking comments.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 06:42 pm

