Flipkart plans to deploy 25,000 EVs by 2030 in India

The e-tailer has already started deploying 2 and 3-wheeler electric vehicles in multiple locations for delivery across the country, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune.

Priyanka Sahay
February 24, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST

A day after rival Amazon announced its partnership with Mahindra Electric for expanding its electric vehicles strength, Walmart-owned Flipkart too said it plans to deploy over 25,000 electric vehicles by 2030 across its logistics fleet.

Amazon plans to add 10,000 electric vehicles in its local delivery fleet by 2025.

Flipkart said it will also be setting up charging infrastructure around delivery hubs and offices to fast track the adoption of electric vehicles in India.

Flipkart has already started deploying 2 and 3-wheeler electric vehicles in multiple locations for delivery across the country, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune.

The company claims that its electric fleet will involve 2 to 4 wheelers and will be designed and assembled in India. Flipkart has partnered with companies such as Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio, for specific vehicles to be deployed for its first and last mile delivery fleet across the country.

"In this journey of making our logistics fleet completely electric by 2030, we will collaborate and work with leading local players to procure and deploy electric vehicles while supporting the required infrastructure growth. We understand the relevance of electric mobility in achieving both business and sustainability goals and are committed to paving the way for greater adoption of EVs across the country," said Amitesh Jha, SVP Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart.

Some of the vehicles Flipkart will be using in its logistics fleet will include the Nyx series by Hero Electric, Treo Zor from Mahindra Electric and Ape’ E Xtra FX from Piaggio.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that India’s two biggest food-delivery startups Swiggy and Zomato are also planning to move to electric vehicles delivery as companies across the world face the heat over carbon emissions and climate change.

The two food delivery rivals plan to switch at least 10 percent of their delivery fleets, mostly two-wheelers, to electric in 2021 and are in talks with electric scooter and bike aggregators like Zypp, Spinny and eBikeGo.

The move comes amid the government's push for electric vehicles (EVs), growth of support infrastructure and the expected cost benefits in the long run.

To curb growing pollution, the government’s think tank NITI Aayog has said that after 2025, two-wheelers with engine capacity of below 150cc will only be electric. It has also set a target of 30 percent of all vehicles to be electric by 2023.
Priyanka Sahay
TAGS: #'third quarter review of monetary policy statement 2011-12 #Amazon #EV #Flipkart #Swiggy #Zomato
first published: Feb 24, 2021 02:07 pm

