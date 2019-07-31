App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart launches initiative to support artisans in India

The company has tied up with five not-for-profit organisations to bring at least 35,000 artisans on board.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Walmart-owned Flipkart has announced a plan to give online platform to weavers, craftspersons and other artisans under its Samarth (capable) initiative.

The Bengaluru-based ecommerce company has tied up with five not-for-profit organisations to bring at least 35,000 artisans on board.

"Small businesses are the backbone of Indian economy going back centuries. Through Flipkart Samarth, we are helping traditionally underserved communities access a pan-India market and engage with over 150 million customers," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart Group, said. “The initiative will help us partner with the government and add impetus to various social empowerment schemes.”

Flipkart will give the craftspersons access to cataloguing, listings as well as logistical support among other things as part of the new initiative.

The company claims to be having around one lakh sellers on its platform.

 

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #Business #Flipkart #India #Startup

