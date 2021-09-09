Flipkart expands hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to 10 cities

Walmart-owned Flipkart said on September 9 they are expanding their hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to three new metro cities - Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Flipkart Quick was launched in Bengaluru in 2020 to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location. The hyperlocal delivery service offers an assortment of more than 2,500 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, grocery, mobiles, electronics, and baby care delivered in 90 minutes.

Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President, Flipkart Quick, said, “ We understand the pain points of Indian consumers and are working towards solving not just faster deliveries but also to enable them with access to great quality products at the most affordable prices. We have made strategic investments and partnerships to expand the value of Flipkart Quick in multiple micro-markets across the country."

While Flipkart Quick delivers groceries in 90 minutes, Swiggy, Grofers, Zomato, and BigBasket are trying to speed it up further by promising 10-30 minute delivery time frames. Although Swiggy and Zomato are new in the space, BigBasket and Grofers have seen the downside of the quick commerce as it was not viable earlier.

However now, better supply chains, smarter hubs located closer to customers and the use of deep tech to understand consumer preferences better are helping grocery companies with ultrafast deliveries. Moneycontrol reported about this in August.

Besides 90 minutes, Flipkart Quick also allows customers to book a two-hour slot. Moreover, they get free delivery on their first order, and if their subsequent order size is more than Rs 199, consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 a.m. and midnight.

Flipkart Quick will be available across ten cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Noida, and Pune. The company also plans to introduce the hyperlocal service to other cities in a phased manner this year and aims to be present in over 200 cities by the end of 2022.