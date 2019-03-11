Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy invests in Moglix 

Moneycontrol News

B2B marketplace for industrial goods Moglix has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Kalyan Krishnamurthy the chief executive officer of Flipkart, the company said in a statement on March 11.

The investment, which is Krishnamurthy's first individual backing of a company in the B2B e-commerce space, follows a Series-C funding round where Moglix raised $23 million in December.

India’s B2B e-commerce market is expected to expand significantly over the coming decade, making it a major growth area for the economy. Research suggests it will likely assume a size that will be double the estimated $200 billion market of B2C e-commerce by 2026.

With a robust team comprising of over 450 people, Moglix currently operates across 12 centres in India and caters to both institutional customers (B2B) and individual customers (B2C) in the manufacturing sector. It currently focuses on the automotive, metals, mining, and fast-moving consumer durables (FMCD) markets.

Moglix's existing investors include Ratan Tata, Accel Partners, Jungle Ventures, Venture Highway and International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, Shailesh Rao and InnoVen Capital.

"Moglix, under Rahul's leadership, has charted impressive growth in the B2B commerce space and is creating meaningful impact on the manufacturing industry through innovative use of technology. It is gratifying to be able to support this home-grown industrial B2B leader at this important juncture," said Krishnamurthy.