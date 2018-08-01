Flintobox raises Rs 6 crore in venture debt from InnoVen Capital

Chennai-based educational startup Flintobox said it has raised Rs 6 crore venture debt from InnoVen Capital.

The company will use the funds towards expanding its domestic presence, as well as venturing into international markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

With this investment, InnoVen Capital aims to strengthen its focus on the burgeoning education sector, particularly the emerging early education segment.

“We are excited to partner with Flintobox, which is building an innovative activity-based curriculum for the early education segment in India. This space has great potential as more parents look for activities that help children learn in a fun way. Our investment will support Flintobox’s expansion plans, as it looks to scale up,” said Tarana Lalwani, Director, InnoVen Capital India.

Founded in 2013, Flintobox is currently present in over 700 cities and caters to children in the age group of 2-12 years. The company recently expanded into the unorganised pre-school segment through its enterprise offering, ‘FlintoClass’, which provides everything needed to run a preschool.

It has reached over 350 pre-schools across 8 countries and continues to grow at a rapid rate. Flinto Learning Solutions had previously raised equity capital of USD 8.6 million from various investors such as Lightbox, Globevestor and Ashwin Chadha, a reputed venture capitalist.

“Having built a subscription business on solid unit economics that gives us optimal cash flow, debt investment makes a huge impact in scaling business rapidly. We're excited to partner with InnoVen for its aspiration and capability to support entrepreneurs to build large businesses in India and abroad,” said Arunprasad Durairaj, CEO and co-founder, Flintobox.