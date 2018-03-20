Fireside Ventures closes first fund at Rs 340 crore

Fireside Ventures, an early stage venture fund focused on consumer brands, on Tuesday said it has closed its first fund with a corpus of Rs 340 crore. It targets to invest this fund across 20-25 consumer brand businesses over the next two to three years.

"There has been a secular shift in the consumer buying behaviour. The new consumer class which is the millennial shopper is looking for values from their products like authenticity, clean labels, ethical sourcing and production, etc. The rise of these young brands can be attributed to the growing modern retail infrastructure and the emergence of the digital universe which is augmenting the discoverability and accessibility of such brands. Fireside believes that these macro trends will enable a large number of innovative and disruptive brands to be launched in India by enterprising entrepreneurs and wants to be a key player in supporting the brands ," the firm said in a statement.

Fireside Ventures' current portfolio includes Yoga Bar, Samosa Singh, Goodness Beverages, Design Cafe, Bombay Shaving Company, Mama Earth, Vahdam Teas, Kwik 24, Magic Crate and Frog Bikes.

The fund is led by Kanwaljit Singh, Vinay Singh and VS Kannan Sitaram.

"The rhythm of consumer brand businesses is unique and requires an investor with a different DNA. The union of digital proliferation and demand for consumer brands is creating new opportunities and business models that will allow multiple new brands to be built in India more efficiently and in faster timeframe. It is this trend in the consumer brand space that lights up Fireside Ventures, we see this as a big opportunity and stand committed to introduce, mentor and promote brands in this space," said Kanwaljit Singh, managing partner, Fireside Ventures.