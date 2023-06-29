English
    Fire breaks out in BharatPe's Malviya Nagar warehouse

    Swipe machines, soundboxes and other company material worth Rs 50 lakh damaged in fire

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
    BharatPe

    BharatPe

    A fire broke out in fintech unicorn BharatPe's warehouse in Malviya Nagar area of Delhi last night due to an electrical short-circuit, damaging swipe machines, soundboxes and other company material worth Rs 50 lakh.

    "An unfortunate incident occurred at BharatPe’s warehouse last night.The incident was reported to the authorities, and emergency services responded promptly to ensure the safety of the surrounding areas," a company spokesperson said.

    "The affected warehouse primarily stored faulty or discarded devices. Our preliminary estimates indicate a loss of under Rs 50 lakhs. We are in touch with the authorities and are working diligently to assess the situation thoroughly," she added.

    first published: Jun 29, 2023 05:04 pm