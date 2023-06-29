Fire breaks out in BharatPe's Malviya Nagar warehouse

BharatPe

A fire broke out in fintech unicorn BharatPe's warehouse in Malviya Nagar area of Delhi last night due to an electrical short-circuit, damaging swipe machines, soundboxes and other company material worth Rs 50 lakh.

"An unfortunate incident occurred at BharatPe’s warehouse last night.The incident was reported to the authorities, and emergency services responded promptly to ensure the safety of the surrounding areas," a company spokesperson said.

"The affected warehouse primarily stored faulty or discarded devices. Our preliminary estimates indicate a loss of under Rs 50 lakhs. We are in touch with the authorities and are working diligently to assess the situation thoroughly," she added.