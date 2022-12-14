Fintech Zype raises Rs 146 crore in a funding round led by Xponentia Capital

Fintech startup Zype on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 146 crore in a funding round led by city-based private equity fund Xponentia Capital.

Zype, which is focused on upping credit accessibility to millennials and help them develop sustainable financial habits, will deploy the funds for the technology platform, expanding team and customer acquisition, as per a statement.

Its Founder and Chief Executive Yogi Sadana said the company intends to offer credit products and interactive money management tools to its target segment.

"With the Zype management team's experience in technology, risk management, finance and payments, we are confident that Zype will play a key role in the fintech industry," P R Srinivasan, Managing Partner at Xponentia, said.