you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fingpay raises Rs 27 crore from IVYCap Ventures

Currently operational only in 5,500 pin codes, the startup, which was founded in 2016 by Pratyush Halen and Anuraag Agrawal, intends to scale up operations into newer geographies.

Pratik Bhakta
 
 
Mumbai-based Fingpay, which offers last mile digital banking services, has raised Rs 26.7 crore in its series-A round of funding from IvyCap Ventures.

This is the second institutional round for Fingpay. It had raised seed funding from ICICI Bank in 2018.

Fingpay offers basic banking services like cash withdrawal, deposit, EMI payments, bill payments and others for more than 10 crore people. It currently works with large corporates providing them cash management services in rural areas.

"We are already a profitable venture, we are not into burning cash for business, the funds that we have raised will be used mainly for our growth purposes," said Pratyush Halen, co-founder of Fingpay.

Currently operational only in 5,500 pin codes, the startup, which was founded in 2016 by Halen and Anuraag Agrawal, intends to scale up operations into newer geographies.

As per numbers shared by Halen, the company has already processed 200 million transactions worth over Rs 10,000 crore.

"We have created an intuitive and simple platform for the rural population to engage with various banking and financial institutions. Our next goal is to set up a digital (neo) bank for the customers to be more involved in the banking stream," said Halen.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #Fingpay #Startup

