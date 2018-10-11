Festive spending: Amazon captures 75% of smart phone market share and 3x growth in many categories

Amazon India flagged of its Great Indian Festival with selling 75 percent of smartphones and achieving three times growth across most of its categories.

“Around 75 percent of smartphones sold in the entire country was sold on Amazon.in today and acquired 3 times more new customers compared to last year,” said Manish Tewary, Vice President, Category management, Amazon India.

In smartphones, the market leading brands in both mass and premium segment—Xiaomi and OnePlus—saw their biggest ever single day sales on Amazon. While Xiaomi sold more than a million devices in a single day OnePlus saw a record booking of around Rs 400 crores.

Large appliances saw multiple times growth over an average business day, driven by a spike in all key categories such as TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines, among others.

Amazon Fashion was a largest category in terms of unit purchases. “Amazon Fashion saw its biggest day ever and its growth accelerated twice to last year,” said Tewary.

Amazon’s own brands in the fashion category saw a 400% growth in sales over last year.

The company saw more than 300 crore worth of credit (EMI) used by customers in over 24 hours of the sale opening.

“In yesterday’s Prime Early Access we did see an acceleration in shopping by Prime members towards the last few hours which typically happens when you have an event ending,” Tewary said.

“We ended the day with our biggest 12-hour shopping event for Prime member ever. It was 3 times compared to the last Diwali Prime early access event.”

Nearly six out of ten (57 percent) of Prime members in metros and 49 percent members from across the country who ordered during Prime Early Access will receive their purchases within 2 days.

The sale also saw significant pre-booking in Echo, Alexa-enabled smart bulbs, headphones and speakers. “In terms of Amazon Pay balance around 6 times more customers loaded their balance compared to last year,” said Tewary.