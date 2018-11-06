Festive sale: Amazon, Flipkart stake claim to be the top e-tailer

Even as the month long festive season sale comes to an end, the two rivals Amazon and Flipkart continue to stake claim for the tag of the top e-tailer in the country. While Flipkart has claimed a market share of around 70%, Amazon has quoted an IMRB study to say that it was the 'most visited and transacted' shopping destination.

"More than half of online shoppers in India chose to buy on Amazon.in to make it the most preferred online shopping destination in India," it said in a statement, adding that close to 70,000 sellers received at least one customer order during the period.

For Amazon, fashion and consumables were the largest selling categories. Brands such as Xiaomi witnessed the biggest season with 2.2X growth on the platform.

Amazon's The Great Indian Festival saw three dedicated sale events with the first one starting on October 10. The company claimed it to be the biggest shopping ever for Amazon.in.

"With 99.3% of pin codes placing at least one order, 89% of new customers coming from smaller towns, almost 70,000 small and medium businesses getting at least one order and new prime memberships growing by nearly 2X, we are humbled that India trusts us to find, discover and buy anything online," said Amit Agarwal, senior vice president and country head, Amazon India.

Flipkart on the other hand has said that the company has retained its leadership specially across categories like mobile, large appliances and fashion.

While the two companies have refrained from sharing any numbers, during the first leg of the sale which went on for 5 days, the industry fetched around Rs 15,000 crore worth of sales.

Going forward, the online retail is expected to grow to $50 billion by 2020 and the growth will come from Type B shoppers who are expected to become a $15-30 billion opportunity by 2020, said a report by Redseer.

Type B consists of non-metro shoppers with higher participation from women shoppers.