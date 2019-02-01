FDI in e-commerce: Flipkart miffed with government for not extending deadline

Walmart-owned Flipkart on February 1 said it was disappointed by the government's decision to implement the new FDI rules in e-commerce sector in "such a haste" but will take due measures to ensure compliance.

Despite aggressive lobbying by Flipkart as well as rival Amazon, the government has decided not to to extend the February 1 deadline, ensuring that all e-commerce companies comply with the revised foreign direct investment (FDI) guidelines.

This, in principle is likely to severely impact both Amazon and Flipkart by barring them from selling products of entities in which they own stakes from tomorrow.

"Despite the significant work that is required to change our supply chains and systems, we are also confident that we will continue to serve our customers and sellers to the standards we and they are used to," said Rajneesh Kumar, senior Vice-President and chief of Corporate Affairs, Flipkart Group.

Flipkart, acquired by global retail giant Walmart last year for a whopping $16 billion, said that it will continue to work with the government to promote fair, pro-growth policies that will continue to develop the sector.

"We believe that policy should be created in a consultative, market-driven manner and we will continue to work with the government to promote fair, pro-growth policies that will continue to develop this nascent sector, making India a competitive economy and driving benefits to consumers, small suppliers, infrastructure development, and innovation," he added.

On the other hand, offline retailers associations who had warned the government of a potential retaliation in the upcoming elections, have welcomed the move. Bu they said the government should keep a tight vigil and ensure that the Press Note 2 is implemented in spirit.