App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FDI in e-commerce: Flipkart, Amazon seek extension of February 1 deadline from government

While Amazon has asked for time till June, Flipkart has sought six more months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

e-commerce companies such as Walmart-owned Flipkart and US-based Amazon have sought an extension of the February 1 deadline for complying with the Press Note 2, which the government issued in December, The Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

While Amazon has asked for time till June, Flipkart has sought six more months, as per the report. The two companies did not immediately respond to queries from Moneycontrol.

Earlier this month, Moneycontrol reported that the government was open to discussions with the stakeholders with regards to the new FDI policy and would take a call nearer to the deadline.

In a politically opportunistic move, the government last month tightened norms for online retailers, making it more difficult for them to use their nearly endless stream of foreign capital to fund high discount, banned exclusive tie-ups and covered group companies into the ambit of FDI norms.

related news

The government has also barred companies from selling products of entities in which they own stakes. This in principle bars entities like Couldtail and Appario from selling their products on Amazon.in. Cloudtail is the joint venture of Amazon and Narayana Murthy's Catamaran Ventures and also one of its important vendors.

The government which is also working on an e-commerce policy, didn't have a specific round of consultation with any stakeholder from the sector, including e-tailers and offline traders before announcing Press Note 2.

The e-commerce companies that have invested billions of dollars in the India market are also demanding a consultation driven framework.

According to the companies, it would be difficult to meet the February 1 deadline given that that regulation requires extensive overhauling of their business model. The $20 billion online commerce industry is a fraction of India’s $700 billion offline retail sector.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 10:22 am

tags #Amazon #Business #E-commerce #Flipkart #video

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.