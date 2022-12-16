 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fashion tech startup Virgio bags $37 million funding co-led by Prosus Ventures, Accel & Alpha Wave

Dec 16, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

The startup, founded by former Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram, will use the capital to further technology development and hiring

Fashion tech firm Virgio has raised $37 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Prosus Ventures, Accel and Alpha Wave at a time when the startup ecosystem is feeling the chill of the funding winter.

The startup, founded by former Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram with a focus on Gen-Z and late millennials, would use the capital to further technology development and hiring, the company said in a statement.

Nagaram worked with Flipkart for around seven years and then with Myntra, where was the chief executive officer. He quit Myntra in late 2021 and launched his new venture earlier this year.

Virgio is backed by angel investors including Cult.fit co-founder Mukesh Bansal, Cred founder Kunal Shah, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Ola co-founder Bhavish Agarwal, Meesho co-founder Vidit Aatrey, angel investor Saif Ali Khan, Swiggy co-founder Sriharsha Majety among others.

Virgio, which aims to become an India-based global fashion brand, uses technology throughout the design, manufacturing and purchasing process to streamline the entire fashion lifecycle and enable a real-time fashion offering, the company said.

The fashion industry has operated on depth and discount models. At the core of Virgio is the tech foundation, which listens to evolving trends on social media platforms and predicts the demand for each trend, Nagaram said. The information is fed into the supply chain to enable the trendiest, elegant and yet affordable line in near real-time, he said.