 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Fasal forays into farm output business, in talks to raise funds

Mansi Verma
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

According to founder Shailendra Tiwari, Omnivore-backed Fasal is in talks to raise a new round of funding to support its output business foray, amid an impending funding winter

Representative Image - Unsplash

Precision farming-based agritech startup Fasal has entered the farming output business under the brand, Fasal Fresh, at a time when agritech startups record growth on the back of rising demand for quality food, supported by macro tailwinds like climate change and food security concerns.

Fasal Fresh, which has been in the works since last year, is a B2B (business-to-business) brand that will bring the produce grown through precision farming to consumers through retailers, e-commerce players, wholesalers and exporters, the company said on February 28.

“We will have lesser wastage because we are directly harvesting from the farm based on demand from such players, not harvesting and then finding a customer for that produce,” founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Shailendra Tiwari told Moneycontrol on a virtual interaction.

Fasal said this move will also help the agritech player remove intermediaries in the sales process of agricultural commodities, reducing touch points for the produce, ensuring fairer prices for the farmers, and making procurement easy for the buyers.