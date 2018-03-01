Failed entrepreneurs shouldn't be derided in the startup ecosystem: Jyoti Bansal

Jyoti Bansal, the IIT-Delhi alumnus who sold his application intelligence firm AppDynamics for a whopping USD 3.7 billion to Cisco last year, is now busy with his latest venture - Big Labs.

He calls it a startup studio which will work as a launchpad for innovative startups. Bansal has also invested USD 50 million that will be used to fund the startups. In an exclusive chat with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the Nasscom India Leadership Forum in Hyderabad, Bansal spoke about the lack of support system for startups in India and how his father was never convinced about his business early on.

Bansal also touched upon his expansion plans with Big Labs and why he chose to set up a vehicle to launch startups rather than just do pure vanilla investments.

What are your plans with BigLabs?

We have a research team where we grow and experiment with different ideas and different projects. We will fund those projects initially and out of every four to five projects, we will spin on one as a company.

I will be the co-founder of every company we create out of it. So we have launched one company called Harness which is designed with machine learning to automate code delivery process. It is more like an incubator with the difference. Startups apply to incubators, we create our own startups there.

It depends. So the first company we did, we have put USD 5 million in it. It will start with smaller investments and then we will increase the investments. We have also brought in USD 15 million of external capital in the first company that we launched. These are external venture capital funds.

It could be anything. See the primary difference is .. that I am personally involved in the startup, not as an investor but as a co-founder. Space and the problem have to speak to me. If I am personally involved, I am not just investing in something but I am living and breathing that also. So whatever that problem is, if I am personally excited about it, I will do it, otherwise, I won't.

Now, these will broadly be in the software infrastructure since I have a background in this space. There are a lot of problem areas that always appeal to me. And there's a lot of role of artificial intelligence now to rethink, a lot of practice in the world of software.

So the first company that we launched is the company called Harness. What it is doing is that, it is using artificial intelligence to automate the entire software delivery process. So instead of people doing it manually now we can think of some piece of artificial intelligence that can automate the whole process for me.

Why did you not consider launching a venture capital fund instead of Big Labs?

That's because I like to operate and build companies. I do make investments also (in personal capacity) which is not through this vehicle. For me this is not about investment, this is about building companies.

Startup ecosystem is still naive in India when it come to accepting failures. What are your views on it?

True but the fact of the matter is that startups will fail. In fact, out of every 10 startups eight will fail. Most of them will fail in very very early stages and some of them will fail at the later stages. So if someone started a company and it failed there should not be any stigma to it at all.

Think of it, as the most successful startup ecosystem, Silicon Valley has absolutely zero stigma for failed startups.

That culture hasn't quite started in India. Can you explain why?

If you look at the services kind of companies, they start generating revenue and profits very early on. The question is not about failure, the question is about how well can they grow, the scale and all that. The product startups have a very different concept. There you bet on something, a problem that may be obvious right now. So it is inherently a very risky thing.

When I started my company, my father was a small businessman in Rajasthan. I used to tell him what the venture business model was all about and he would call it stupid wondering on why would a company not earn profits. In the early years, I had to explain to him that this is a kind of business where you have to burn money early on because the market moves so fast that you have to quickly grab the market share.

So you sell equity to raise capital and you are not profitable for a long time. You don't have a long window because someone else will otherwise grab the market-share. It is a very different business model, as compared to the traditional business model.

So yes, the startups will have to become profitable some day but not early on. So the acceptance of these business models is inherently about taking the risk. For example, there are 10 products and there are 10 different problems.

One or two of them will become successful and the rest will not be and that's by design because if no one is taking a chance and just making safe products and solving the safe problems, then that model wouldn't work.

So once people see more of these kinds of startups who are taking their chance and building good products there will be more acceptance in the market. It is just a matter of time.