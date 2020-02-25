App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook to acquire minority stakes in Indian startups

This is a uniquely Indian programme as the company usually pursues majority stake or full ownership in other markets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Facebook
Facebook

Facebook is eyeing minority stakes in various Indian startups under a unique programme as the company usually pursues majority stake or full ownership in other markets.

“Facebook does not do minority investments anywhere in the world… an extremely unique Indian programme… The idea is to accelerate this even more,” Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Facebook India told The Times of India.

The investments would likely be in 'new-age companies' through the traditional venture capital funding (VC) and private equity (PE) route, the report said. Sources told the paper that cheques would range within $20-25 million for 'growth-stage startups'.

Close

Mohan said there is no limit on the intended investments, but would focus on inclusion and internet benefits beyond large cities.

related news

Facebook’s recent investments were in edu-tech startup Unacademy with General Atlantic in February and in social-commerce startup Meesho with Prosus (formerly Naspers) in June last year. Mohan said both these service Tier II and III markets.

Prior to these, the company acquired Hyderabad-based performance analytics startup Little Eye Labs in 2014. The company also runs incubator programme tied with VC funds Fireside Ventures and SAIF Partners.

US-based Google and Facebook have lagged behind Chinese giants Tencent and Alibaba as active startup investors in India, who have invested over $1 billion in multiple unicorns.

Facebook has a large customer base in India, with the platform counting 260 million users as of January, while WhatsApp has 400 million monthly active users, data from Statista showed.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Business #company #Facebook #investment #Startup

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.