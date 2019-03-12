App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook Hubs to support startups

Facebook Hubs will extend support for startup community by hosting mentor hours and conducting trainings, workshops, discussions across 20 locations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Social media platform Facebook on March 12 launched 'Facebook Hubs', an initiative to foster innovation and offer support for budding entrepreneurs.

Facebook Hubs will extend support for startup community by hosting mentor hours and conducting trainings, workshops, discussions across 20 locations.

The locations would be in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Navi Mumbai and in Goa, it said in a statement.

The social media platform said it has partnered with 91springboard for a year-long programme to help startups and entrepreneurs scale their businesses.

The initiative includes co-working community hosting, planning and organising structured activities like learning and skill development programmes for budding entrepreneurs.

"We have already worked with hundreds of startups through our various programmes and by teaming up with 91springboard we hope to reach out to more, to fuel India's startup ecosystem with a vision to build businesses of tomorrow," Satyajeet Singh, Head of Product Partnerships, Facebook India and South Asia said.

Facebook Hubs will be part of a global network for training and mentoring facilities for startups, developers, small and medium businesses, creators, and job seekers, the statement added.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 05:12 pm

