 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Exclusive: Meta policy chief Nick Clegg gets WhatsApp traceability ultimatum from India

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 07, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Senior officials tell Clegg that it can keep going to the courts, but the traceability obligation will be enforced one way or another

During a visit to India last month, Meta policy chief Nick Clegg was told that the government would enforce traceability for law enforcement and security purposes on WhatsApp one way or another, even if the courts struck down a legal provision on detecting the first originator of messages, according to people aware of the development.

Sources on December 7 said that a senior official told Clegg that the big tech firm can make suggestions on the language of the traceability provision that it can live with.

“The government said Meta can come back with language on traceability provision that the company can live with. But, it has to be done quickly as they mentioned that the draft Digital India Act could be out before Christmas,” said a person who is privy to the development.

“Clegg was told in no uncertain terms that Meta can go and file any number of cases in the courts, but the government will find one way or another to press the obligation of traceability,” he added.

When WhatsApp and Meta (formerly Facebook) had mounted a legal challenge to the traceability provision in the IT Rules Amendments last year, one of the social media giant’s arguments was that the government can’t enforce such a law via notifying changes to Rules.

Experts consider Rules to be subordinate legislation as they can be directly notified by the government without passing a new law through the Parliament. While the Rules can still be debated in the Parliament, they do not require voting by legislators unlike Acts.