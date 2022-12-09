 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive: India tells Meta to become its trusted partner in AI for innovation-friendly regulations at global forum

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 09, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

The government also told Meta that it would welcome an initiative to have Indian techies based in the country working on AI, according to sources

The government has told Meta that India can use its recently-assumed position as Chair of the Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) to push for innovation-friendly regulations at the multilateral forum if the company becomes government's trusted AI partner, according to sources aware of the developments.

“The company was also told that it would do well to attract the government’s attention by undertaking an AI initiative by itself in the country, or even as part of a consortium… Also, AI would be one of the focus areas for the government in its G20 presidency,” said a person in the know.

These discussions happened in the last week of November when Meta policy chief Nick Clegg visited India and met with several top-ranking government officials.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) did not respond to queries sent by Moneycontrol on the matter.

“We deeply appreciate the opportunity to discuss how Meta can work together with the government to achieve India's techade goals. Since these were closed-door meetings, we would not be able to share more information,” said a Meta spokesperson.

India took over the chair of the GPAI for 2022-23 at a meeting of the body in Tokyo on November 21. In the election to the Council Chair, India had received more than a two-thirds majority of first-preference votes while Canada and the United States of America ranked in the next two best places in the tally. Meanwhile, the country has also started its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) earlier this month.