Exclusive | How we use AI will determine our success, says Cars24 CEO Vikram Chopra

Vikram Chopra, CEO of India's newest unicorn Cars24, talks about bouncing back from the pandemic, unit economics, why add-on services are vital to the business and more.

Cars24 CEO Vikram Chopra

The year 2020 has been a forgettable one for economies and businesses ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak. But not all have done badly. Just last week, India got its newest unicorn in Cars24. The online portal to buy and sell used cars was valued at a billion dollars when it raised $200 million in a round led by DST Global, an investor in Flipkart, Facebook, and Spotify among others.

It has been quite a ride for co-founder and CEO Vikram Chopra. From staring at uncertainty when India went into a lockdown in late March to clocking its best phase in car sales and expanding into bikes, the 37-year-old Chopra has had memorable last few months.

In a phone interview to Moneycontrol’s M Sriram, Chopra decodes the recovery, elaborates on how data science will make or break the company and why profits are not an immediate priority. Edited excerpts:

What is the problem you’re trying to solve?

At the heart of it, our business is like Amazon. There’s a lot of logistics, warehousing, delivery and it's incredibly hard but they do it. The reason we’re able to do it is because we are a tech business. We do the best price discovery. When a person tries selling a car on their own, they can create some local supply and demand but we do it at a pan-India level. And in India, nothing is more important for a seller than price. By selling hundreds of thousands of cars, our algorithm now understands pricing. I would say that no one in India understands the pricing of cars like we do.

Now, the buyer side is easier to understand because the selection, convenience and value are all that matters—which we provide.

If you have to think of the used-car ecosystem, there are two systems. One is the good old lead generation, like a classifieds portal. You generate leads for consumers. The second is the Cars24 way, where you, as an individual, don’t do anything. We do everything for you. We believe that in the future, this lead generation play will not exist because besides being cumbersome, it doesn’t solve issues around trust and transparency.

We think transaction-based models are the future. It is a hard problem to solve but quite valuable, which is why we have a 90 percent market share in all cars sold online.

How did you react to the pandemic?

When the first lockdown was imposed, we anticipated a period of recession. And therefore went back to study what happened during previous recessions. There were theories that there could be a supply-led shock, and that’s worse than a demand-led shock because if supply isn’t there, then demand will anyway wither away. So we said, “Let's plan for the worst case.” We looked at companies in the US-listed firms which have seen multiple cycles (of boom and bust). They took 18 months to recover from a recession.

During the lockdown, we got down to bring more automation into the business. As the lockdown ended towards the end of June, we started seeing a lot of demand immediately. From zero revenue for a few months, we saw good traction in the first month after lockdown. This was without any marketing and speculation was that it was just pent-up demand because a lot of people have been looking to sell and buy anyway. They kept getting better, to the point where we were 20 percent ahead of our February’s numbers in November.

More interestingly—because this gives you a long-term perspective on where we are headed—traffic on our website went up by four times. That’s mind boggling when we are doing less than normal or zero marketing. What this says is not just there is more awareness about Cars24 but that more people are willing to go online to sell or buy a car. And that’s why we raised the round. The traffic is a lead indicator. So three initiatives that we had planned on working on seriously next year—two-wheelers, vehicle financing and reconditioning—we accelerated our timelines internally.

But isn’t website traffic an unreliable metric of growth? Your growth depends on conversion rates and you don’t make money by people just visiting your website.

You’re spot on. We were never in the business of building traffic and we still have built traffic. We did this without launching a media platform or running games on our site or doing a television advertising blitzkrieg. We don't care about traffic. But if you don't care about a metric and it is still growing 4x, something right is happening, right? For us, traffic precedes transactions by several months because people take time to buy and sell. It is an indicator but not an indicator we work towards. We don’t optimise for traffic at all.

How many cars are you selling now?

15,000 a month.

Give us some colour on the bike business? How big is it?

It is the same playbook and the same problem. Early response has been phenomenal. We started bikes after lockdown and have already sold 3,000 bikes. And this is just in one city- Delhi, not even NCR (which includes suburban cities like Gurugram and Noida). It is growing faster than when we launched cars in 2015. The penny dropped for us when we saw an incredible data point. This will strike you for a moment as odd and then make sense. Two-thirds of our car owners also own a bike.

If you think about it, it makes sense, especially from a lower middle-class and middle-class standpoint. If you want to go out with family, you take the car out but if you want to run a quick errand—buy milk—then you take the bike. So the business makes even more sense.

Where are the margins in your business? Is your revenue a commission on each sale?

Yes, we make a commission from the seller and the buyer. Value-added services are also an important revenue stream. If you think about the new car ecosystem, it is well, an ecosystem. Beyond just a car, there is financing, servicing, warranty, insurance. We make money on those things.

How big is this value-added business? Out of every 10 customers who come to you, how many will focus on all this?

I can’t give you the breakup because we don't disclose that but I can tell you that in the long term, value adds will be 50 percent of our overall margins. But if you look at listed companies in the space, this is what you’ll see. About 50 percent of the money you make will be from the core transaction and the rest is from these value-added services.

And reconditioning, which you mentioned earlier, is part of this?

Yes. We currently do it for our own transactions but the idea is to open it up to any car. People who have not even bought a car from us. It will be a separate business vertical. Because our point is that we want everything for you. You shouldn’t have to make a decision on where to go for this and that. People would love everything to be done for them as long as there are trust and transparency.

Pre and post-lockdown have you seen a change in the kind of cars sold on your platform? More of hatchbacks or sedans?

Not really. It will always be more hatchbacks because that’s how our country is set up. India has 20 cars per 1,000 people. Even Indonesia, an emerging market like ours, has 200 cars per 1,000 people. We are so underpenetrated, simply because of a low per capita income. We see more hatchbacks because anyone moving from a bike to a car has the money to buy a hatchback. It will not be like this 20 years from now if per capita income grows sharply but today it is an entry-level market.

The other theory was that the pandemic will accelerate car-buying because it is safer than cabs and public transport. Have you seen this play out?

I personally think this idea is fundamentally flawed. There are very few people who have completely stopped having a car because Uber will take care of everything. Because anybody who has children, who has elderly parents, who like going for drives—it is not either a cab or my car. It is both. In the US, people use cabs for airport drops and morning commutes but car ownership has not gone down at all. So I think that narrative is flawed.

The people who own a car are clearly saying maybe we can upgrade a car and people who own a bike are saying let's consider getting a car now because public transport is hard. And some of them are saying even if income-wise they aren’t ready to buy a car, they should anyway buy taking a loan, which also we provide.

Speaking of which, how is the NBFC doing? How much do you disburse monthly?

We don’t disclose that, but it is early days. What I can tell you is about demand. Out of 10 people who come to us, seven-eight ask for a loan but there is a lot we need to do at our end to service these customers. And it is lending, so you have to be very careful. We have to build the ability to assess the customer fast, partner with banks, the ability to track those vehicles, etc.

The demand is there but loans are easy to give and hard to collect, so it's better to be careful than in a rush.

What is the size of these loans?

People want to finance at least 70-80 percent of the car value by a loan. About Rs 3.5 lakh is the average transaction value, so 70-80 percent of that is the average ticket size of the loan.

What is your biggest challenge?

We need to get much better on technology. Everything in this business comes down to one thing—pricing. No matter how operations-heavy it is, with services and lending, if you can nail the price, you deserve to win this market. And understanding pricing cannot be solved without artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. So as operation heavy as it is, technology is really the crux of what we do.

How and why is AI so important for you?

If you’re buying hundreds of cars and thousands of models every month, no human can ever know how to perfectly assess every car. There’s a reason why OEMs specialise in the kinds of cars they make. It is a deeply specialised area. So, on the used-car side, thinking that one person can do it is practically a joke. You can price cars in a scalable way only when you appraise cars in a scalable way and you can appraise it scalably only when you use data science. There are millions of data points coming in. How you make sense of that and use it to get even better is important. How good we can get at this will be a big determinant of our success.

Are we at some mega sexy level of data science and learning? No. But are we getting better every month, every quarter, every year? Absolutely. Our ability to predict what issues this car has and how it affects pricing has become far better than two years ago. And this was entirely manual when we started five years ago.

We understand your net revenue run rate is $50-60 million. Could you confirm that?

Yes.

When will you be profitable?

At a broad level, I can say that if you can be reliable, provide the best price and do everything for the customer, people are willing to pay even in this high-ticket size market. We weren’t looking to raise this round in fact and raised because of the tailwinds in the sector and that it looked like a great time to double down and invest more. I think we structurally have very robust unit economics so profits are not an immediate priority.