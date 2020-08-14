EXCLUSIVE | Coronavirus a minor irritant, funds continue to flow for fintechs in 2020: Report

Indian financial technology firms raised $1.3 billion through 91 deals in the first half of 2020 compared to $2.6 billion in all of 2019, a report has said.

Half-yearly trends show that even with the coronavirus outbreak disrupting business plans, funds have continued to flow for fintechs, which include startups leveraging technology to offer lending, payments and other financial services, though at a slower pace.

And, if the trend holds, this year could end up being better than 2019, which saw ​ 73 deals amounting to $831 million in the first six months.

The report Indian Fintechs vs The Crisis, An Overview of Investment Trends was shared by The Fintech Meetup exclusively with Moneycontrol.

The Fintech Meetup was started by a former top executive of Visa Abhishant Pant to bring fintech startups together. It runs three programmes The Fintech Yatra, a fintech masterclass to help budding entrepreneurs and an angel network for the early-stage fund.

Lending leads the pack

Lending startups grabbed the largest share of deals, with $814 million funding followed by $240 million for payments firms.

The largest funding round happened in Sachin Bansal-promoted Navi, which got a $400 million in 2020.

Insurance startup Digit with $84 million was next, followed by BharatPe, a digital payments player for small merchants, which got $75 million funding.

The report relies on publicly disclosed investment figures and corporate filings for the first six months of 2020. Most of these deals were announced after the viral outbreak in the country but could have been stitched at the beginning of the year.

India reported its first coronavirus case on January 30 and after a lull of more than a month, reports of sporadic infections started coming in and on March 24 a nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of the disease.

Among the cities, Bengaluru continues to be the startup destination, with 31 fintechs based in the city getting funded compared to Mumbai getting 22 deals and Gurugram 11.

The year 2020 seems to be going better not only in terms of the number of deals but also funding value that has gone up 57 percent over last year.

The report says financial inclusion space has the potential to attract more investments and early signs point to that. Companies in the financial inclusion space received $19 million in 2020 compared to only $4 million in 2019.

Deal-making trends

There was a considerable uptick in deals of up to $5 million and beyond $20 million.

Investments in the range of $10-20 million saw a 33 percent decline compared to last year. Above $50 million deals grew to seven this year against five during the same period last year.

Two big bang rounds in the $100 million-plus category were driven by Navi Technologies, which received funding from angels and its founders, and PhonePe that is backed by its parent entity, Flipkart.

At a time when B2B startups are being hailed as revenue-generating businesses, the report found that 60 percent of the deals were cornered by consumer-facing startups. A total of $948 million was pumped into this space, the report says.

The figures were skewed by the mega funding round of Navi. Without the $400-million deal, the second quarter funding would have fallen 13 percent compared to last year, the report says.

“Setting Navi aside, investments are still at par with a slight increase…given the instability brought on by COVID, I'd say the discount on funding growth is a given. So it seems like a resilient indicator that deal flow has not fallen below last H1's funding,” said Pant, founder, The Fintech Meetup. Pant is an angel investor himself.

Coinvesting is another theme that pops out, given the pandemic and the uncertainties around the economic slowdown, deal makers looked for more participants for the big rounds.

Agro-finance startup Bijak, for instance, saw the participation of eight co-investors in its $11.8-million round. Gold loan startup Rupeek saw six investors together pumping in $60 million its Series C round.

VCs still optimistic

Fintech continues to be on the radar of large investors. Rajat Agarwal, director at Matrix Partners India, said the next decade will start with some pain but eventually see massive value creation.

“Sceptics should track HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance’s stock price post the 2008 crisis, or note that companies such as Square, Stripe and Sofi started in 2009, 2010 and 2011, respectively,” he said.

Players like Square and Stripe are few of the most successful fintech startups coming out of Silicon Valley.

Matrix Partners has funded companies like Mswipe, Razorpay, Avail Finance, Ofbusiness, Jupiter and others.

The COVID impact

The April-June quarter saw a 22 percent dip in venture funding, the report says, highlighting a cautious approach adopted by VCs after the pandemic spread in India.

Funding moved into the Series A category companies, which needed money to boost operations. Early-stage funding slowed down. Series D and E rounds also saw a marginal increase, showing investor preference for well-established players.

As per data brought together by the report, January saw deals worth $242 million, February $ 212 million and it fell to $129 million in March and $38 million in June. April saw a jump to $547 million but that was primarily because of the Navi’s $400-million announcement.

“The initial months of H2 2020 will likely see a slow down as indicated by the low waters of June. Hopefully, Q4 can be better, now startups are included under priority sector lending so that can be the saving grace of many early-stage startups,” said Pant.​