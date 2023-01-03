 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive: Ashneer Grover claims he was threatened at BharatPe AGM; raises concerns over Rs 315 crore ESOPs to top brass

Jan 03, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

According to Ashneer Grover’s letter, the AGM was rushed, and questions about the company's financial dealings were not answered

In a letter to the BharatPe board, former managing director Ashneer Grover alleged that he was threatened by the company's general counsel at the December 31 annual general meeting (AGM) and that the absence of Chairman Rajnish Kumar and key investors at the meeting demonstrated their lack of commitment to running the company.

The purported letter sent by Grover on January 3 has been reviewed by Moneycontrol. It also mentions that 7,880 equity shares of the company worth Rs 315 crore were majorly allotted to four key managerial personnel of the company – Chairman Rajnish Kumar, founder Shashvat Nakrani, outgoing chief executive officer Suhail Sameer, and general counsel Sumeet Singh, as part of an ESOP (employee stock option plan).

"Sumeet as Chairman of course conveniently conducted the meeting in a biased manner and threatened me saying ‘Mai tujhe meeting ke baad bahar batata hoon’ – a clear threat I’ll see you outside the meeting. This is exactly like how Bhavik Koladiya had previously threatened me from Rajnish Kumar’s house in February 2022," Grover said in his letter.

According to the letter, the AGM was rushed, and questions about the company's financial dealings were not answered.

In addition, Grover noted in the letter that Rajnish Kumar's absence from the meeting was unexplained, and he delegated the Chairmanship to founder Shashvat Nakrani, who then appointed general counsel Sumeet Singh to preside over the meeting.

The embattled founder also flagged a Rs 60 crore debt funding raised by BharatPe from a firm related to an alleged acquaintance of outgoing CEO Suhail Sameer, asking if the deal was audited by the firm. He remarked that the debt had been pre-paid by the fintech unicorn ahead of schedule.