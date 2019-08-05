App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ex-Myntra chief Ananth Narayanan appointed Medlife CEO

This announcement comes on the heel of Medlife announcing the acquisition of Myra Medicines, an express pharmacy delivery service

Former Myntra Chief Executive Officer Ananth Narayanan is joining health startup Medlife as its co-founder and CEO, the company said on August 5.

Narayanan will continue to strengthen the team, lead mergers and acquisitions, and help formulate a strategy around new areas of growth, it stated.

He will also be joining the Medlife's board of directors.

Close

Medlife offers three business lines including pharmacy, diagnostics and e-consultation. Since its inception in November 2014 by Prashant Singh and Tushar Kumar, Medlife has scaled rapidly to become the first e-pharmacy to clock a revenue run-rate of Rs 1,000 crore. It currently operates across 29 states, 4,000 cities and 25,000 pin codes in India, meeting over 25,000 deliveries daily.

Medlife operates its medicine delivery service through 40 fulfilment centres and three regional hubs in 22 cities. It has one national, five regional laboratories and over 350 phlebotomists.

It has also launched its e-consultation service after acquiring Eclinic247 last year.

This announcement comes on the heel of Medlife announcing the acquisition of Myra Medicines, an express pharmacy delivery service.

Prior to joining Myntra, Narayanan was Director at Mckinsey & Company and worked with the firm for 15 years.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #Ananth Narayanan #Business #Medlife #Myntra #Startup

