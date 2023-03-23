 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

EVIFY sets stone for expansion through its next fund raise

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST

EVIFY plans to have a fleet of 2000 vehicles deployed successfully in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot by the end of 2024.

The company also plans to generate carbon credits in the near future. (Representative Image)

EVIFY, an tech braced EV logistics startup, raised $200,000 in a Seed funding round led by We Founder Circle. The round also witnessed participation from an array of esteemed angel investors like Apurva Arora, Jayesh Gulabani and Rajeev Mehta. The company has raised $300000 till now through various investors.

This investment round's proceeds will primarily be used for the expansion of the company's operations in Ahmedabad. A part of the freshly raised investment will also be directed towards development of a full stack tech platform which would help them to scale in multiple locations, said Pragya Mittal, co-founder and CMO, Evify.

"This is a great end to fiscal year for the company. We have been working on adding technological advancements into our delivery operations through the use of telematics device to create a tech enabled fleet management system which will revolutionize the unorganized logistics market," said Devrishi Arora, co-founder and CEO, EVIFY.

EVIFY plans to have a fleet of 2000 vehicles deployed successfully in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot by the end of 2024.