'Every crisis is a godsend opportunity': SoftBank chief's message to Indian founders

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST

Masayoshi Son said that while SoftBank’s initial internet investments in the country around 2015 were made on the basis of his instincts, it has now turned into a core belief in India

(L-R) OfBusiness founder Asish Mohapatra, Zeta founder Bhavin Turakhia, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CARS24 founder Vikram Chopra, ElasticRun founder Sandeep Deshmukh, FirstCry founder Supam Maheshwari, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, OfBusiness founder Ruchi Kalra

During his short visit to India, SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son told founders of the fund’s portfolio companies that every crisis is a godsend opportunity to help come back stronger. This comes at a time when the Japanese fund has not made any new investments in the country this year amid a tech funding winter, and cut new investments in India by more than 84 percent in 2022.

According to people in the know, Son reiterated his faith in India while talking to as many as 10 founders on March 7. Moneycontrol accessed several pictures of the gathering and spoke with people with knowledge of what transpired in the meeting. FirstCry founder Supam Maheshwari, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, OfBusiness founders Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra, and Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy are some of the honchos who can be seen in the photos.

“He said that while SoftBank’s initial tech investments in the country around 2015 were made on the basis of his instincts, it has now turned into a core belief in India. He also said that India is poised to become one of the three biggest economies in the world,” said a source.

