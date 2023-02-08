English
    EV startup Zypp Electric raises $25 million in funding led by Gogoro

    The round includes a $20 million equity round and a $5 million debt round for fleet expansion from global impact fund IIX and a large national bank.

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    February 08, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Zypp Electric, a business-to-business electric vehicle (EV) delivery service startup, has raised $25 million in debt and equity in a series B funding round led by Taiwan-based battery swapping major Gogoro.

    New and existing investors such as Goodyear Ventures, 9Unicorns, WFC, LetsVenture, IAN, Ivygrowth, Grip, and other angels also participated in the round.

    The round includes a $20 million equity round and a $5 million debt round for fleet expansion from global impact fund IIX and a large national bank.

    This is also the first time global impact funds and Indian banks are participating in EV debt for any fleet operator or startup in the country, the company said in a statement.