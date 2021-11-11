MARKET NEWS

English
EV charging platform ElectricPe raises $3 million seed capital

ElectricPe is looking to disrupt the market by bridging this gap. In doing so, they will soon become the largest EV charging platform in India," said Arpit Agarwal, Director, Blume Ventures.

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
Representative image.

EV charging platform ElectricPe has raised a $3 million in a seed round led by Blume Ventures and Micelio Fund. The company will utilize the capital to further develop its deep-tech platform to enable easy access to affordable charging points via the ElectricPe App.

Other investors who participated in round include Anshuman Bapna (Terra.do), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Arjun Ravi Sheth (partner at Anchorage Capital Partners), Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder), Bhuvan Gupta (OfBusiness), Jasminder Singh (Nowfloats), Khadim Batti & Vara Kumar (Whatfix), Mukul Rustagi (Classplus), among others.

Founded in May this year by Avinash Sharma and Raghav Rohila, the company makes accessing and using charging points simple, seamless, and efficient.

"Using our proprietary technology and platform approach, we aim to solve for 'trust', which an EV user requires when looking for charging services. With rising fuel prices and favorable government incentives, the EV revolution has already begun, and our vision is to enable affordable and clean charging for all. We are taking an eco-system approach by working with all industry stakeholders, thereby making adoption more seamless,said Avinash Sharma, co-founder & CEO, ElectricPe.

"We are particularly excited about partnering with Avinash and Raghav on their journey to take India successfully into the new world of EVs, as the #1 reason for the lack of adoption of EVs in India is the lack of charging infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, it is also a catch-22 situation as charging infrastructure providers won't invest unless they see demand, and consumers won't buy vehicles until they see the infrastructure. ElectricPe is looking to disrupt the market by bridging this gap. In doing so, they will soon become the largest EV charging platform in India," said Arpit Agarwal, Director, Blume Ventures.
Tags: #EV #funding
first published: Nov 11, 2021 02:41 pm

