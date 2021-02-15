Eupheus Learning raises $4.1 million in Series B funding round

Delhi-based education technology startup Eupheus Learning has raised $4.1 million in a Series B funding round led by a Kuwait-based company in a move that will aid its international expansion.

The funding round was led by United Education Company (UEC) and Al Rayan Holding Company (ARHC), in which UEC holds a majority stake, Mint reported.

Eupheus Learning is a business-to-business startup that sells curriculum and homework tracking services on a subscription model to schools.

"Eupheus has established a strong presence in the B2B edtech space in India and we look forward to expanding our geographical presence, increasing our engagement with schools, and bringing more innovative learning solutions to our target markets," Sarvesh Shrivastava, founder, Eupheus was quoted as saying by Mint.

"…We see a huge opportunity in utilising their (Eupheus) offerings to improve learning outcomes across our network of schools in the Middle East. We feel that the omni-channel approach of Eupheus is the way forward to build a scalable profitable model in the edtech space," Mint quoted Shaikha Dana Nasser Al-Sabah, chairperson, UEC, as saying.

In January 2020, EuphEus Learning had raised $4.3 million in equity and debt funding led by Yuj Ventures.