MakeMyTrip founder Deep Kalra moves from an executive role, will be group chairman and chief mentor

Kalra has steered MakeMyTrip since its inception in 2000, to a successful listing on Nasdaq in 2010. He is also a founding member of Ashoka University and IndiaTech.org, an industry body representing digital companies.

Chandra R Srikanth
January 25, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
Deep Kalra, Founder, MakeMyTrip

Make My Trip founder and chairman Deep Kalra is moving to a mentorship role, 21 years after founding it, marking the end of an era for one of India's pre-eminent Internet startups, much before India even had dedicated internet investors.

"Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip’s Founder, has been the Group Executive Chairman of MakeMyTrip since February 11, 2020. In his new role as Group Chairman and Chief Mentor effective April 1, 2022, which was approved by the board of directors of MakeMyTrip, Deep Kalra will devote his time in providing mentorship to MakeMyTrip’s leadership team, as well as continuing to pursue strategic initiatives such as product innovation and expansion," the company said in its SEC filing.

MakeMyTrip’s Deep Kalra on how he manages the company and where he draws leadership inspiration from

Further, Rajesh Magow, as Group Chief Executive Officer, will continue to focus on driving the next phase of growth for MakeMyTrip through its three strong brands, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and Redbus.

Kalra has steered MakeMyTrip since its inception in 2000, to a successful listing on Nasdaq in 2010. He is also a founding member of Ashoka University and IndiaTech.org, an industry body representing digital companies.

An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and St Stephen's College Delhi, Kalra, along with InfoEdge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani is one of India's first Internet entrepreneurs.
Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy
Tags: #Make My Trip
first published: Jan 25, 2022 06:08 pm

