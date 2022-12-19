Employees shall not work against the interest of employers: Union Minister on moonlighting

An employee cannot work against the interest of the industrial establishment where he is employed and thus cannot take up additional employment which will impact his employer, Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labour and Employment said on Monday addressing queries around moonlighting and recent layoffs during a Lok Sabha session.

“As per the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946, a workman shall not at any time work against the interest of the industrial establishment in which he is employed and shall not take any employment in addition to his job in the establishment, which may adversely affect the interest of his employer,” Teli replied.

Moonlighting has been a cause of concern for the Indian IT sector over the past few months as companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech came forward to voice their displeasure and objection against moonlighting or the practice of employees holding a second job secretly while being employed with them. Wipro’s chairman Rishad Premji had said the company had in fact fired over 300 employees found moonlighting while Infosys drafted guidelines around it without mentioning the term moonlighting.

Meanwhile, in another episode, Indian start-ups have been laying off in big numbers, especially in sectors like edtech, SaaS, and e-commerce. Nearly 20,000 Indian start-up employees lost jobs over the past few months.

Teli said, “Matters relating to lay-off and retrenchment in industrial establishments are governed by the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 (ID Act) which also regulates various aspects of lay-off and conditions precedent to retrenchment of workmen. As per the ID Act, establishments employing 100 persons or more are required to seek prior permission from the appropriate Government before effecting closure, retrenchment, or lay-off.

Further, any retrenchment and lay-off are deemed to be illegal and is not carried out as per the provisions of the ID Act. ID Act also provides for the right of workmen laid off and retrenched for compensation and it also contains provision for re-employment of retrenched workmen.”

“In the establishments that lie in the jurisdiction of Central Government, the Central Industrial Relations Machinery (CIRM) is entrusted with the task of maintaining good Industrial relations and protecting the interest of workers including on the matters relating to layoff and retrenchment and their prevention. The jurisdiction in the matters with regard to multi-national and Indian companies in the IT, social media, Edu Tech firms and related sectors lie with the respective State Governments,” he added.

