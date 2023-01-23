 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Employee union to approach labour department over Wipro terminating offers of 452 freshers

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 23, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said employees who were given offer letters on or before February 2022 and were awaiting onboarding, have been informed that their last date is January 2023. (Image Credits: SourceCon)

Days after Wipro confirmed that it let go of 452 freshers for performing poorly on internal assessments after delaying onboarding, an employee organisation has said it will be submitting a complaint to the labour department for an inquiry.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a union of IT employees, said that it 'strongly condemns the unethical layoffs done by Wipro.'

"For a year these employees were struggling to join the company despite clearing interviews, trainings, assessments and internships. The company has not paid a single rupee to these employees and fired them illegally. We will be submitting a complaint to the Labour Authorities to conduct an enquiry," NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said.

Saluja said that employees who were given offer letters on or before February 2022 and were awaiting onboarding, have been informed that their last date is January 2023.

Wipro has delayed onboarding for freshers, and Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said that while it has been delayed, the company cannot offer a timeline on when people would be onboarded.

Govil had said that those with higher scores are onboarded faster and in some cases, there is retesting for those with lower scores. “It's a combination,” he had said.