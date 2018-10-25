EF founder Matt Clifford talks about making entrepreneurship mainstream in India

With London-based deep technology company builder Entrepreneur First's (EF) launch in Bengaluru, Matt Clifford, co-founder and CEO of the company, interacts with Moneycontrol.

Bangalore is the sixth global location for EF. In 2017, EF announced a funding round of $12.4 million, led by Greylock Partners in 2017. As part of that round, Reid Hoffman, Greylock Partner and the co-founder of LinkedIn, joined the Entrepreneur First board.

Excerpts:

Q. Why did you choose Bengaluru for Entrepreneur First?

A: We have seen that the world is missing out on some of its best entrepreneurs. There are literally millions of people around the world who would be great founders of companies that never started. So we started in London and then, over the last 18 months, started thinking about where in the world do we want to be.

When we looked to India, it just became clear that there was a huge opportunity. You got an incredible technical talent pool, especially concentrated in Bengaluru, amazing universities, a really strong emerging startup ecosystem. It's going to be a huge opportunity to make entrepreneurship mainstream in Bengaluru.

Q. Why deep tech and AI or ML, when India is known for its consumer-based startups and social entrepreneurs?

A: I think it really comes from two angles — one is that we believe these technologies are really just emerging and over the next 10 years, you are going to have an extraordinary impacts globally. I think it's really important and if that's true, then they are built globally as well.

Things like AI, I think that's going to be transformational technology. So I think it's going be part of almost all the important companies over the next decade. We really believe that's an important place to focus.

But then, the other ways of thinking about this is if you look at the technical education in India and if you look at the number of engineers India educates and bridges, who end up going to either Indian technology companies or Silicon Valley companies. Those people could be great founders. I think what the world needs to learn from Silicon Valley is that engineers can be amazing founders.

Q. What kind of companies have you supported in other countries and regions?

A: We have invested in over 200 companies around the world. We started with London, then we went to Singapore and this year, we have conducted in Berlin, Paris and Hong Kong. So, we have a large and broad portfolio but we are very excited about emerging technologies to have real impact in the world. One example would be our most famous company so far, called Magic Pony Technology, which was an AI company working on how to reduce the cost of streaming video on the internet which Twitter bought for $150 million after just 18 months. Another example would be a company that is growing very fast called Tractable, which is the world's leading AI company helping ensure it's company's process claims scale much more cheaply.

Q. Considering you look at graduates and people in college, what has your experience been, in terms of their maturity curve from being students to becoming entrepreneurs?

A: The average age people join is about 28. So most people have several years of experience before they join us. We did take some college graduates but it is probably less than 10%. The youngest person who joins us is 19 and the oldest is 67. We don't really think about age but we do look for maturity and we look for growth potential.

Q. How is $55,000 going to be invested in Bangalore's Entrepreneur First?

A: We have a model which is unique and exciting, even before we invest. We say to individuals that we will pay you for three months to figure out whether you can be an entrepreneur. So, in the first three months of Entrepreneur First, there is no company, so we will pay the individuals in stipends of $2000. In that period, all they are doing is focusing on building the right team and choosing a right idea. At the end of the three months is where we decide whether or not to invest in the company. If we do, we will invest $55,000 in them. So, typically over three-quarters of the companies that we fund are able to raise further financing from another VCs or from angel investors.

Q: What is your sense of India as a market for investments? Do you foresee any specific challenges as you look at investment opportunities?

A: They are two ways to think about that. One is we see an amazing, maturing Indian startup ecosystem over the last few years. Companies like Flipkart, Paytm that demonstrate that you can build world-leading companies in India and you can raise money. Second is that venture capital is increasingly becoming a global business. The investors from US, China and other places actually want to look around the whole world to find new opportunities. We think for sure we want partner closely with local VCs and angel investors to help these companies get funded.

In terms of about the specific challenges that we would face, I'd say that every market we went to is different and there is always a certain need to make sure that we really understand the place we are operating in, which is why we always hire a local team. But at the same time, I think what we have found is an EF global network and community, that actually can provide tonnes of support to every site with the same set of resources and knowledge.