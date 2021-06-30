MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

EdTech start-up Nalanda Learning Systems raises Rs 40 crore

"We have raised Rs 40 crore from Aavishkaar Capital to fund our drive to expand nationally using digital content," said Tamal Mukherjee, the CEO of Nalanda Learning Systems.

PTI
June 30, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST

Education technology (EdTech) start-up Nalanda Learning Systems has raised Rs 40 crore from Aavishkaar Capital to expand operations nationally.

The start-up owns the 'Little Laureates' brand, under which it runs pre-schools across eastern India.

"We have raised Rs 40 crore from Aavishkaar Capital to fund our drive to expand nationally using digital content," said Tamal Mukherjee, the CEO of Nalanda Learning Systems.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the education market. While it has accelerated the adoption of education technologies, the benefits have been limited to a small section of the society," he said.

Mukherjee said that Nalanda intends to not only ensure sustained learning and development outcomes for children, but also enable the pre-schooling industry to revive and upskill and provide comprehensive, contemporary and early learning programs.

Close

Ajay Maniar, partner, Aavishkaar Capital said, "We are extremely excited to continue partnering with Nalanda as it expands its high-quality pedagogy across India through its digital platform."

"The Nalanda team has shown great dexterity in re- imagining the pre-schooling business and have been able to translate their high-quality pedagogy into a highly impactful business proposition for pre-school owners, teachers and parents," he said.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Nalanda Learning Systems #Startup
first published: Jun 30, 2021 11:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.