Edtech platform Oliveboard raises Rs 23 crore led by IAN Fund

Edtech platform Oliveboard, on July 12, informed that it had raised pre-Series A funding of Rs 23 crore led by Indian Angel Network (IAN) Fund with participation from Education Catalyst Fund (ECF) and Yukti Securities.

With this funding, the Bengaluru-based startup focused on competitive exams, is aiming to expand its number of national-level courses and exams. Apart from these, Oliveboard said that it will use the funds to invest in technology for interactive data-driven products, leading to customised learning at a more granular level for individuals.

Abhishek Patil and V Satish Kumar founded a firm that provides a platform for graduates preparing for jobs in the government sector by giving them access to affordable and high-quality coaching. It uses a data-driven approach for intelligent learning, by offering live classes, practice tests, live practice sessions, remedial materials, etc to job aspirants.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach. We follow a personalised approach to learning that offers convenience and flexibility to aspirants preparing for government exams. Our key focus area is to provide data-driven personalised coaching to each learner based on their preparation levels for an exam. Given our success in the Banking & Insurance exam category, we are well-positioned to expand our offerings seamlessly into other newer and lesser served exam categories," LiveMint quoted Oliveboard's co-founder Abhishek Patil as saying.

Currently, Oliveboard supports 50 government exams and has over eight million users spanning across 2,500 cities and towns in India.