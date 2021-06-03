MARKET NEWS

Edtech platform Bambinos raises seed funding from Curefit's Ankit Nagori, xto10x's Neeraj Aggarwal, others

Bambinos will use the fresh funds to develop new products, scale up its distribution network and enhance the course content

Priyanka Sahay
June 03, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

Bambinos, an edtech platform for live and interactive group classes for co-curricular and extracurricular activities, has raised $500,000 in seed funding from Ankit Nagori, co-founder of Cure.fit, Neeraj Aggarwal, co-founder of  Xto10x, and Abhishek Nag, director of business development, Netflix India, among others.

The company will use the fresh funds for product development, scaling up its distribution network and enhancing the course content across categories of extracurricular activities.

Bengaluru-based Bambinos was founded in June 2020 by Ashish Gupta and Ankit Hetamsaria. Gupta worked at Cure.fit as its head of operations before starting this venture. He has also worked with Amazon as its senior supply chain leader.

Hetamsaria also worked at Cure.fit besides serving as an associate director at Flipkart.

The company claims to have boarded more than 15,000 students on its platform in less than a year in India, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Canada and the Middle East. It is targeting to hit annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $2 million in the next six months.

"Beyond curriculum learning is a very large space and is the need of the hour when academic excellence may no longer be enough for a child to succeed. Ashish and Ankit are very experienced operators and are putting the right building blocks to scale this category in ed-tech,” said Neeraj Aggarwal, Co-Founder & COO Xto10x.

Bambinos has seen an increased customer interest and retention in their platform as parents are seeing value in their courses. With the right selection of courses, the company expects this to continue in the long run, even after the pandemic led lockdown gets over.
