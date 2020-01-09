App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Start-ups: The year that was and outlook for 2020

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with National Corporate Editor, Startups, Tech and New Economy at Network18, Sunny Sen to find how start-ups fared in India in 2019 and what’s the outlook in the New Year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In 2019, 1,300 companies were added to start-up sphere in India. With over 10,000 start-ups tech, the country now occupies the third spot in the most number of start-ups across the world.

Given India’s massive ecosystem, eight companies went on to become unicorns, with the total tally reaching 25. Moreover, India received $4.4 billion in investments, which was 5 percent higher than what was pumped in in 2018.

In this edition of Editor’s take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with National Corporate Editor, Startups, Tech and New Economy at Network18, Sunny Sen to find how start-ups fared in India in 2019 and what’s the outlook in the New Year.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 11:32 am

